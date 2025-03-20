Raymond J. Berg, 92, Watkins

June 18, 1932 - March 16, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 26, 2025 at Church of Our Lady in Manannah for Raymond “Ray” Berg, age 92, who passed away Sunday, March 16, 2025 at Hilltop Care Center in Watkins. Fr. George Schmit will officiate and burial will be at St. Peter’s Cemetery, Eden Valley. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church in Manannah. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Ray was born June 18, 1932 in Eden Valley to Emil and Frances (Fink) Berg. He married Annceline “Till” Armstrong on May 5, 1962 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Ray was a Car Mechanic at Theis Brothers/Arnold Chevrolet in Watkins, Valley Tire, and various other shops. He enjoyed working, snowmobiling, fishing, playing cribbage, and playing Uno and Monopoly with his grandkids. Ray was always busy and raced cars when he was younger.

Survivors include his daughter and son, Mary (Brandt) Tunell of Cambridge and Mark (Linda) Berg of Eden Valley; grandchildren, Trent (Jenn) Berg, Brandon (Haley Nordmeyer) Berg, and Mackenzie (Blake Wood) Berg; great granddaughter, Blair and one on the way. Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Till in 2006; and step-father, Pete Miller.