ZIMMERMAN — Raymond “Buzz” T. Berens Jr., 74, died peacefully surrounded by his family Thursday, November 12, 2026, at his home.

Buzz was born March 6, 1952, in Minneapolis to Raymond Sr. and Patricia (Nelson) Berens. He worked as an HVAC technician for CenterPoint Energy. He married Gail Schmidt on May 10, 1991.

Buzz enjoyed fishing and golfing and especially cherished time spent with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Gail; children, Candace Berens, Bradley Berens and Amy (David) Franta; grandchildren, Mason Franta and Tyler Auren; great-grandchild, Everly Auren; brothers, Mark Berens and Matthew Berens; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Debra Kolby.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, November 20, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Zimmerman. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Burial will be at Bellwood Cemetery in Zimmerman. Arrangements are with Williams Dingmann Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: https://www.williamsdingmann.com/obituaries/Raymond-Buzz-T-Berens-Jr?obId=50262345#/obituaryInfo