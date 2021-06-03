Raymond A. Freilinger, 92, St. Cloud

May 3, 1929 - May 28, 2021

Raymond A. Freilinger, age 92, of St. Cloud passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 at The Gardens at Foley nursing home. Ray was born May 3, 1929 in Clara City Minnesota to Jacob and Annie (Fried) Freilinger.

Raymond worked for the US Postal Service, and owned several small businesses, He was also a Veteran of the US Air Force.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Gardens of Foley nursing home for all the care and compassion that Ray received the years he was there, especially over this last year.

Ray is survived by his daughters Rebecca Freilinger, St. Cloud and Melanie Freilinger of Foley. As well as grandsons; Clifford (Colleen) Dion, Jacob Frank and granddaughters; Cyndi Freilinger, Britanny (Mark) Gadacz Jr, Cortney Frank, and Bella Freilinger and great grandchildren; Deseray Gadacz, Camren Gadacz, Caleb Dion, Christine Dion, Korbin Gadacz, and Peyton Gadacz.

He was preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Annie, brothers Louis and Andrew, and sister Teresa.