BLAINE — Ray Harlan Urness, 72, died Wednesday, November 11, 2026, at his home in Blaine.

Ray was born April 18, 1954, in Alexandria to Harlan and Jean (Trefethren) Urness. He graduated from Coon Rapids High School in 1972. He participated in community theater and performed stand-up comedy in the metro area as Bob Sisle. He also traveled with his cousin Tom to appear on the Gong Show. Ray loved making people laugh and had numerous unusual collections and hobbies.

A visitation and celebration of life will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 19, at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. The family will have time for sharing memories at 6 p.m.

Survivors include his mother, Jean Urness of St. Cloud; siblings Terry Urness, Brenda Czech, and Ema Hartung; godchildren; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Arrangements are being handled by Daniel Funeral Home.

Read the full obituary: Daniel Funeral Home