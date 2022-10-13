Rash of Break-Ins Prompts Warning from Sheriff

GARRISON (WJON News) -- There has been a number of breaks ins in a particular area of Crow Wing County.

The Sheriff's Office is alerting residents in the area south of Garrison that since July they have responded to several burglary and theft reports.

They remind you to check your homes, outbuildings, and properties and make sure they are all secure.

Also, they are asking homeowners to check surveillance video and report any suspicious activity. The Sheriff's Office is also reminding residents of the Community Watch Camera Program.