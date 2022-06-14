Rare Heat Burst in Tracy, Redwood Falls Early Tuesday Morning

TRACY/REDWOOD FALLS -- There was a relatively rare heat burst early Tuesday morning in southwestern Minnesota.

Down in Tracy between 4:55 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. the air temperature warmed 10 degrees going from 81 to 91, the dew point fell from 65 to 39 and there was a wind gust of 52 miles an hour.

The heat burst reached Redwood Falls by about 6:15 a.m. where their temperature shot up to 95 degrees on a 47-mile-an-hour wind gust.

A heat burst occurs when there is a sudden increase in surface temperature associated with a dying thunderstorm or shower.

A similar event happened on July 17th, 2006.