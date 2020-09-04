Raphael J. Ritter, 78, Long Prairie

June 11, 1942 - September 4, 2020

Raphael J. Ritter, 78, of Long Prairie, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 at the Long Prairie Nursing Home. There will be a private celebration of his life at a later date.

Ralph was born June 11, 1942 to Raphael A. and Valarie (Peschel) Ritter in Browerville, MN. Growing up his family moved to Foley where he attended school. Ralph was a jack of all trades. He farmed near Long Prairie for over 30 years. He was a butcher and drove truck. He was involved in nearly all areas of production at Jenni-O at one time or another. He was always ready to cut wood for anyone who asked. Ralph loved to fish, winter, summer and anything in-between. He was always one of the first by laying boards on thin ice. He enjoyed deer season, not because of a love for venison, rather he cherished the opportunity to hunt with his kids, step-kids and grandkids. Ralph was proud of all the beautiful flowers that he grew. He always enjoyed visiting and playing cards with friends and neighbors.

Ralph is survived by three sons, Raphael L. “Butch” Ritter of Plankinton, SD, John (Maddy) of Zimmerman, and Jeffrey (Kimberly) of Long Prairie; one daughter, Michelle Borchert of Swanville; three step-sons Charlie (Deb) Reigel of Glenwood, Greg (Sue) Reigel of New Munich and Dave (Michelle) Reigel of Mound; one son-in-law Kenny Borchert of Eagle Bend; one sister, Roxanne (Gary) Wessel of Jordan and one Brother, Richard (Jackie) of Seattle, WA; 24 grandchildren and 35 great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his brother Rodney and his son Neil Ritter.