Randy Gustin, 38, Ellsworth, WI and formerly of St. Cloud

July 21, 1984 - March 10, 2023

A celebration of life service will be from 4-7PM on Friday, March 17, 2023 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Randy Gustin, 38 of Ellsworth, WI and formerly of St. Cloud who died suddenly on Friday, March 10, 2023 in River Falls, WI. Private family entombment will take place at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids at a later date.

Randy was born July 21, 1984 in St. Cloud to Dennis & Lori (Udermann) Gustin. He grew up in St. Cloud and graduated from Apollo High School in 2002. Randy worked various jobs throughout his life, the most memorable being his summer in Skagway, AK. He loved all sports, his favorite team to watch and follow was the Vikings. He adored and loved his daughter Nevaeh.

He is survived by his daughter, Nevaeh of Ellsworth, WI; parents, Dennis & Lori of Zimmerman; sister, Kristi (Jered) Jokela and their children, Molly & Mason of Lino Lakes; brother, Anthony (Martha) of Austin, TX; grandparents, Earl & Betty Udermann of Sartell; Nevaeh’s mother, Dawn Hayden-Schladweiler of Ellsworth, WI; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, George & Dorothy Gustin and Gloria Eng.