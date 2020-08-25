Randy Fischer, 65, Randall

November 2, 1954 - August 21, 2020

Randy Fischer age 65 of Randall, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.

A memorial service will take place on Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the St. Peter Lutheran Church in Randall, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. A committal service as well as a time of remembrance and sharing will take place at the church cemetery in Randall immediately following the memorial service.