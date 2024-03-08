Randall Szczech, 65, Foley

June 10, 1958 - March 7, 2024

Randall Szczech, age 65 of Foley, passed away Thursday, March 7, 2024 at Country Manor in Sartell. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM, Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Brennyville. Rev. Matthew Langager will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, March 11 at the Foley Funeral Home and from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at the church on Tuesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Randall Stanley Szczech was born June 10, 1958 in Milaca, Minnesota to Herbert and Josephine (Katke) Szczech. He graduated from Foley High School. He worked for Electrolux for most of his life as a painter and dent repair technician. He also hobby farmed and raised bees for many years. Randall enjoyed doing wood and metal work

He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Diane Kipka, Sauk Rapids; David, Crookston; Herbert Jr., Sauk Rapids; Allen (Bonnie), Foley; Carol Winkelman, St. Cloud and several nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John 'Jackie' and nephews, Chad, Joey and Chucky Szczech.