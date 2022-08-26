Randall R. “Randy” Gill, 56, Cold Spring

June 1, 1966 - August 24, 2022

attachment-Randy Gill loading...

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Randall R. “Randy” Gill, age 56 of Cold Spring will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Randy passed away on Wednesday, August 24. Private interment will be at a later date. Visitation will be one prior to the services at the Heritage Hall parish center on Thursday.

Randy was born June 1, 1966 in Melrose, Minnesota to Eldred and Julitta (Burg) Gill.

He lived most of his life in St. Joseph. Randy grew up fishing and working on cars. He had a passion for building, fixing and perfecting whatever he worked on.

Randy married his wife Rhonda September 26, 1987 and had two children. He had many roles in the workforce such as building maintenance and water treatment. He loved his family and was always willing to lend a hand to anyone.

Randy is survived by his wife Rhonda, son Eric (wife Brittney), daughter Kristen (husband Adam), grandchildren Morgan, Quinn, Calvin, William and Henry. Mother Julitta, nine brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father Eldred, brother Charles, Father-in-law Tom, Brothers-in-law Mark and Brian and four nephews and one niece.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.