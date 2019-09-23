Randall Man Airlifted to Hospital After Rolling ATV

ThinkStock

RANDALL -- A Randall man was airlifted to the hospital after rolling his ATV Sunday.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on 28th Street, about 1.5 miles east of Bear Road in Cushing Township.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Andrew Amstutz was heading west on 280th street when the ATV he was riding went off the roadway, into a ditch and rolled.

Amstutz was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. His passenger, a 5-year-old girl, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital also with unknown injuries.

Have WJON News Sent to Your Inbox

Subscribe to the WJON Newsletter and have top local news headlines sent to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: atv crash, morrison county
Categories: State/Regional News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top