Randall Man Airlifted to Hospital After Rolling ATV

RANDALL -- A Randall man was airlifted to the hospital after rolling his ATV Sunday.

The incident happened just before 5:30 p.m. on 28th Street, about 1.5 miles east of Bear Road in Cushing Township.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 29-year-old Andrew Amstutz was heading west on 280th street when the ATV he was riding went off the roadway, into a ditch and rolled.

Amstutz was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. His passenger, a 5-year-old girl, was taken to St. Gabriel's Hospital also with unknown injuries.