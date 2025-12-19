December 4, 1942 - December 15, 2025

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Jerome "Skip" Draheim, age 83 of Ramsey, MN, passed away on December 15, 2025, at the Minneapolis VA.

Skip was born to parents, Ernest and Edna (Ritter) Draheim on December 4, 1942, in Minneapolis. Skip proudly served his country, joining the United States Army at the young age of 17. He was stationed in Germany from 1960 to 1963. Following his military service, Jerome built a long and steady career as a cabinet maker at Crystal Cabinets in Princeton.

Skip enjoyed escaping Minnesota winters to Bullhead City, AZ, where he spent many seasons relaxing and enjoying the warmth with his wife, Jackie. He had a deep love for music-especially old-time rock and roll and the blues- the louder the better. Known for his sharp wit and sarcastic sense of humor, Skip was always ready with a snappy one-liner that kept those around him laughing. He had a well-known sweet tooth.

Skip is survived by his children, Kay Draheim of Fridley, Rick Draheim of Oregon, Lisa Born of Deer River, Yancy (Stella) Draheim of Elk River, and Cody Draheim of Ramsey. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and his sister, Rosemary.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Jackie; and his brother, Lyle.

Skip will be remembered for his humor, his love of music, his dedication to family, and the many stories and laughs he shared with those who knew him. His presence will be deeply missed and fondly remembered.