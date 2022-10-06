Ramona Lynn Stich, 67, Zimmerman

October 16, 1954 - October 3, 2022

A celebration of life will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker, for Ramona Lynn Stich, 67, of Zimmerman who passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022.

Ramona was born on October 16, 1954 in Fort Dix, New Jersey to Robert and Ramona (Oothoudt) Latshaw. She married Joseph Stich on October 16, 1989. Ramona worked as a homemaker, raising five children. She loved playing volleyball, playing softball, and spending time with friends. Ramona was very social and could talk to anyone. She also enjoyed outdoor activities such as gardening, deer hunting, and fishing. Ramona especially loved riding motorcycle, simply going wherever the roads would lead her.

Survivors include her husband Joe of Zimmerman; sons and daughter, Shane Burgardt of Zimmerman, Jayson (Emily Schultz) Burgardt of Upsala, Brent (Nicole) Burgardt of Sartell, Adam (Jaime Holland) Burgardt of Princeton, and Kala Stich of Coon Rapids; sister, Judy Latshaw of Texas; and nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Robert Latshaw, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.