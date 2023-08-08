Ralph R. Orbeck, 71, Paynesville

June 3, 1952 - August 5, 2023

A celebration of life will be 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. Sunday, August 13, 2023 at Winner’s Sports Bar & Grill in Sartell for Ralph R. Orbeck, 71 of Paynesville, who passed away at the St. Cloud Hospital on Saturday, August 5, 2023 after a short battle with cancer. There will be a time of sharing at 1:30 p.m.

Ralph R. Orbeck was born on June 3, 1952 in Paynesville to John and Anita (Stern) Orbeck. He married Dawn Ehrenberg in July of 1971 and they had three children. Ralph served his country in the Army Reserves for over 20 years. He worked as a truck driver, or, according to Ralph, he was promoted to the position of “Executive Transportation Engineer” in a mobile office. Ralph enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially at the campground, playing Bingo, pull tabs, singing karaoke, playing harmonica, and drinking a cold beer. Most important to him was his family and he loved his grandchildren. He liked puzzles, playing cards and going up to Breezy Point. We’ll never forget Ranger Ralph’s YouTube famous C.B. handle, his notorious chant, “who let the dogs out?!”, and his friendly cheer, “ziggy zaggy ziggy zaggy oi oi oi!”.

Survivors include his children, Tony (Jen), Melissa (Joel) Torborg, and Katrina (Cal) Hennen all of Sartell; grandkids, Abri Hennen, Sofia Torborg, Fletcher Orbeck, Faith Torborg, Duncan Orbeck, Mataya Hennen, Lilah Torborg, and Teagan Hennen; siblings, Eugene of Hayward, WI, DuWayne (Jean) of Kimball, Gerald (Helen) of Rockville, Ronald (Lori) of Wasilla, AK, Virgil (Tina) of Paynesville, Allen of Centerville, IA, Darin (Michelle) of Cold Spring, Diane Coiley of Las Vegas, NV, and Marlene (Earl) Lahr of St. Cloud; and sister-in-law, Gayla of Paynesville. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jerome; and sister, Joyce.