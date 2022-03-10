Ralph Clemson Kelley, Jr, 97, Cassville, Missouri

December 18, 1924 - March 8, 2022

Ralph Clemson Kelley, Jr, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away peacefully at the home of his daughter from complications of COPD.

Ralph was born on December 18, 1924 in Frankfort, Indiana to Ralph and Mary Kathryn (Fullenwider) Kelley. He graduated from Cheltenham High School 1942 in Wyncote, Pennsylvania, lettering in basketball. He was accepted into the V-12 program of the Navy during World War II. He graduated with a BS EE from Cornell University, Ithaca, New York in 1946. He married Geraldine “Gerry” Busard on July 4, 1948 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Ralph was an avid history reader, an Eagle Scout and a Sea Scout. He loved classical music, he loved to solve the New York Times crossword puzzles and he traveled extensively. He was an excellent swimmer, diver, ice skater and ballroom dancer. He was president of the Shell Knob (Missouri) Lions Club and designed a children’s playground and a scenic overlook. He was awarded Missouri Governor’s New Product Design in 1990. He had lived in several states with his parents and moved many times as an engineer with his family. He was a member of Cassville United Methodist Church.

Ralph is survived by his daughters, Maureen Barthelemy (Roger) of St. Cloud, Minnesota, Barbara Shinn (Patrick) of Loma Rica, California, and son, Ralph Kelley, III (Linda) of Sulphur Springs, Arkansas, 9 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. His family was his source of great pride and joy. He was proceeded in death by his wife on January 5, 2007, son Thomas, and daughter-in-law, Jeanne.

Ralph and his family would also like to express their special thanks to Christie Good for all she did for him. Thanks also to the many friends he made at the Cassville United Methodist Church.

His family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for their care and support and thanks to the Visiting Angels for their nighttime watchfulness so we could sleep. It meant a lot to us. A celebration of his life will be held in Cassville, Missouri at a later time. Burial will be in Bunnell Cemetery, Frankfort, Indiana.