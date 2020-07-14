Ralph Albert Lang, 87, St. Cloud

September 17, 1932 - July 11, 2020

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Ralph Albert Lang, age 87 of St. Cloud, Ralph passed away peacefully on July 11, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Senior Center in St. Cloud. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud, Minnesota.

Ralph was born to Mathilda (Buermann) and Benedict Lang on September 17, 1932, in Richmond, Minnesota. After high school, Ralph attended business college where he met the love of his life, Mary Jean Steichen, of St. Cloud. He then enlisted in the army and served state-side for two years. In 1956, he and Mary Jean (Jeanne) were married and began their wonderful life-long journey. Over the course of the next 64 years, they raised nine children and watched their family grow.

The Richmond community knew Ralph as the kindly shopkeeper and owner of Lang’s Variety Store from 1967 to 1994. His family knew Ralph as a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. The center of his world was his wife, Jeanne. Over the course of their 64 amazing years, the sparkle in his eyes was ever present when he spoke of her or held her hand. He treasured and was proud of each of his nine children. Those closest to Ralph knew him as a soft-spoken, humble man who taught big lessons by example. He was a wonderful listener who truly believed everyone had an important story to tell. Ralph was also a man of hidden talents, many of which he reserved for his family. We will fondly remember his love of golf, music, his old German folk songs, his stories, sense of humor, and his extemporizing on the tenor guitar or harmonica. His unconditional love and support, his smooth baritone voice, and the twinkle in his smiling blue eyes will live forever in our hearts.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Mary Jean (Steichen); 8 children, Kathy (James) Albers, Susan Lang, Mary (Ron) Lunderby, Joseph Lang (Karen Heimer), Linda Gere, Becky Lang, Jenny (Charles) Macklin, and Christopher (Melanie) Lang; 26 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.

Ralph was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth; his parents; and daughter, Michelle Lang.

Especially over the past few months, the caregivers at St. Benedict’s Care Center, in St. Cloud, were essentially a second family to Ralph. The family wishes to sincerely thank the attentive and supportive staff for treating Ralph as the beautiful person he was.

In Lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Alz.org – Alzheimer’s Association – Help us fight Alzheimer’s!