St. Cloud’s Rainbow Wellness Collective Hosting Series of Events

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A new community center in downtown St. Cloud has a series of events over the next several weeks.

The Rainbow Wellness Collective is at 601 West St. Germain Street. They bought the building back in November and are now the only LGBTQ community center in the state with the next closest one in Chicago.

Board member and founder Seal Dwyer says their "Keep The Lights On Series" starts this Friday.

This Friday we've got Michael Shynes so that's really exciting. Tickets are on our website. He's performing at 7:30 p.m. on Friday. We're super excited about that. On April 19th they have Project 37 and on April 26th its Heather Mae.

The series also includes a drag show on June 1st and a Rainbow Soiree on June 7th. You can buy tickets for all the events on their website.

Dwyer says you can also buy a membership for $35 a month which gets you access to many of their regular classes like yoga and dance and their adulting series.

The basement of the Rainbow Wellness Collective is being used right now by the Great River Children's Museum until their new facility is done, the main floor is the event space and classrooms, the upper level is office spaces for counseling, St. Cloud Pride, the Queerspace Collective, and Outfront Minnesota.

Dwyer says an estimated 14,000 queer folks are living in the St. Cloud area.

