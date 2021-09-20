Rain Rally: St. Cloud Had Another Shot of Rain Monday

ST. CLOUD -- After months of barely getting any rain at all, the late summer and early fall are trending wetter than normal.

The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially had .83" of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport on Monday. We've had just over 3 1/2 inches of rain so far in September, which is about 1 1/2" of rain above normal.

For the year-to-date, we're up to 19.84 inches of rain now. That is still nearly three inches below normal, better than the more than 5 1/2 below normal that we had earlier this year, but still a way to go.

However, Monday's rain means this is no longer going to be one of our top 10 driest years on record in St. Cloud, the 10th driest was 19.62 inches back in 1930.

