Update: More Rain on the Way

UNDATED - We unofficially had about one-inch of rain at the radio station on the east side of St. Cloud on Tuesday morning. The National Weather Service says the official

rainfall total was .89 at the St. Cloud Regional Airport.

A strong storm system will overspread the Upper Midwest this afternoon, and overnight. Any outdoor activities should be done this morning as most areas will be dry. Showers and thunderstorms will develop quickly this afternoon and spread northward across Minnesota. Some storms could be locally strong or severe in south central and southeast Minnesota.

The precipitation will gradually end late tonight, and early Thursday.

Dry conditions will occur this weekend.