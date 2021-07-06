Rain in the Forecast for Tuesday

UNDATED -- Severe storm chances have increased for portions of the area Tuesday afternoon.

National Weather Service

The main threats will be damaging winds, but some large hail and the possibility of a couple of tornadoes cannot be ruled out.

While the stronger storms are expected to stay in southern Minnesota, much of the state should get some much-needed rain. Up to three-quarters of an inch is possible here in Central Minnesota.

So far this year we've had 11.81 inches of precipitation in St. Cloud, which is nearly two inches below normal.

Almost the entire state is listed as being in either a slight or moderate drought.

