Update: Police Release Name of Boy in Serious Bike Crash

Sartell Police

SARTELL (WJON News) -- Sartell police have released the name of the boy involved in a serious bike crash. Twelve-year-old Raghav Shrestha of Sartell remains in critical condition and on life support at the Hennepin County Medical Center. Despite having a helmet on, he suffered a severe head injury, which appeared to have caused the initial cardiac arrest.

His family gave Sartell police permission to share his name and condition so his friends and the community could be updated. Shrestha is a 7th grader at the Sartell-St. Stephen Middle School.

The Sartell Police Department says he was riding his bike down Muskie Hill and crashed near the bottom at around 7:50 p.m. on Sunday.

