Rachel T. Siewert, 88, Princeton

June 9, 1934 - September 26, 2022

Rachel T. Siewert, age 88 of Princeton, MN, passed away on September 26, 2022, at Woodlyn Heights Senior Living in Inver Grove Heights. Funeral Services will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Mike Pancoast will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

Rachel was born at home in Dodge County, Minnesota, on June 9, 1934, to Eldred and Helen (Winje) Jacobson. As a young girl, the family moved to a farm north of Bock. She attended Milaca High School. Rachel married Marvin Siewert on November 16, 1952, in Bock. The couple lived in Princeton until moving to their current farmstead in 1953, where they raised their three children.

When her children were young, she was a stay-at-home mom and worked on the family farm. Rachel worked at Fingerhut in Princeton and later at Hoffman Manufacturing in Anoka, from which she retired.

Rachel was always busy doing something. She enjoyed gardening, canning vegetables, mowing the lawn, and making rosettes at Christmas. If you stopped by the farm, she always offered coffee and cookies. Rachel always liked visiting with her extended family and enjoyed talking with her nieces and nephews. She adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rachel was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin; brothers, Bernard, Orville, Allan, Harold, and Stanley Jacobson; sisters, Aldora Draheim, Grace Manthie, and her twin sister, Ruth Peterson.

Rachel will be greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her children, Helen Siewert, Kenneth Siewert, and Janet (Scott) Angstman; grandchildren, Andrew (Lorna) Angstman and Briana Angstman; great-grandchildren, Leo, Lorelai, and Jack Angstman; siblings, Gladys Robeck, Erling Jacobson, Sharon Lundberg, and Luther Jacobson; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.