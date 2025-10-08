ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud recently held its biggest annual fundraiser. Autumn Reflections was on September 25th at The Park Event Center in Waite Park.

Executive Director Linda Allen says the Fund A Need portion of the evening was a big success.

So that night, we raised funds for two areas of compassionate care. We've always had the Dr. Patrick Lalley compassionate care fund, and in addition, we've launched the veterans care fund for our veterans.

Allen says they raised over $140,000 that night for those two funds.

The fund, created to help veterans, is getting closer to hitting its goal. Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Cloud launched its Veterans Compassionate Care Fund on Memorial Day, intending to raise $250,000 by Veterans Day on November 11th.

I'm happy to share that we are over 90 percent of our goal. We've had great success. Last week's Autumn Reflections helped us move over the $200,000 mark. We are getting closer every day. I'm confident that we'll be at that $250,000 mark by Veterans Day.

Allen says their total raised is at $227,000 so far. Quiet Oaks has a donate button on its website for anyone who wants to make a donation and help it hit its goal.

November is National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.