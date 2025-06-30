Minnesota Anglers Could Face Stricter Walleye Limits

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is considering lowering Minnesota's daily bag limit for walleyes from six to four, and they want public input.

The changes would be a result of several factors, including ecological changes to the lakes, improved technology for angler success, the increase in popularity of ice fishing, and social media posts alerting anglers to where the fish are biting.

A recent angler survey showed 48% of respondents favored the change, 23% were opposed, and the remaining respondents had no opinion.

Conservation officers conducted more than 4,000 on-the-water interviews between 2021 and 2023. The DNR says 67% of the anglers supported the change, 18% were opposed, and 15% were neutral.

All but two of the state's largest inland lakes have already reduced walleye limits, and Minnesota's border waters have daily walleye limits of less than six.

To weigh in on the proposed change, visit the DNR's walleye webpage.

If the changes are adopted, they wouldn't go into effect until May 2027.

