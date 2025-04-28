Fire Destroys Bar In Small Northern Minnesota Community

REMER (WJON News) -- A small town bar in northern Minnesota was destroyed in a fire.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says they received a 911 call at about 5:30 a.m. Sunday for a structure fire on Highway 200 in Remer.

Deputies and first responders arrived on the scene and found "The Pub" bar engulfed in flames.

Fire Departments from Remer and Longville responded.

There is significant damage to the building.

The fire is under investigation with the help of the State Fire Marshal's Office.

