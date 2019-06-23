Prizes & Fun For Summer Reading At Great River Regional Libraries

READING CAN BE SUMMERTIME FUNTIME!

"It’s Showtime at Your Library" celebrates the summer fun, magic and excitement kids can discover just by picking up a books throughout the summer.

This program is open to all kids, ages 0-18, and will run through Saturday, August 10th.

Babies ages 0-5

Children ages 3 through grade 6

Teen grades 7-12

Ages 3-5 can choose between the baby or children

GET REGISTERED

Teens can register in person at the library or online, and all other age groups must register in-person. Participants will receive reading records to track their progress. These reading records must be completed and returned to the library by the end of the program in order to be eligible for prize drawings.

DON'T MISS THE EVENTS

GRRL is hosting magic shows, ice cream socials, live music and more. Learn more about these fun events by clicking HERE now, or visiting the events calendar on griver.org/events or by picking up an event guide at any GRRL branch.