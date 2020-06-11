Princeton Woman, Teen Hurt in Crash on Highway 169

ELK RIVER -- Two people were hurt in a crash in Elk River Thursday afternoon. The incident happened on Highway 169 at 225th Avenue around 3:00 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a compact SUV was going south on Highway 169 when it lost control and left the road.

The driver, 47-year-old Janet Knox Eiden, and her passenger, 15-year-old Shaelyn Knox Werk were taken to Princeton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.