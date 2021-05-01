Princeton Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

BLAINE -- The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a crash that sent a Princeton man to the hospital Friday night. The incident happened around 6:00 p.m. on Highway 65 at 105th Avenue Northeast in Blaine.

Authorities say 58-year-old Paul Domino was driving his motorcycle on northbound Highway 65 prior to the crash. He was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

Domino was not wearing a helmet and the state patrol says they believe alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.

