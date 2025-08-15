SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- On Wednesday, the 72nd Princess Kay of the Milky Way will be crowned.

One of the 10 finalists is April Klaphake of Sauk Centre, representing Stearns County. She grew up on a hobby farm, but has five uncles and two cousins who have dairy farms. She's also leased dairy cattle every year since the third grade to show for 4-H.

Klaphake says she knew at a young age she wanted to be a part of the dairy princess program.

I think it was always something in the back of my head. My mom was a finalist. I grew up in the 4-H program, going to coronation. I think I've gone to every Stearns County Dairy Princess Pageant since third grade.

Klaphake was named a finalist back in May. On Monday, she'll head to the Twin Cities with multiple rounds of judging scheduled for Tuesday. On Wednesday night, they'll have the coronation at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell on the State Fairgrounds.

In addition, for the first four days of the fair, she'll be there with her heifer for the 4-H Dairy Encampment. Klaphake has been a member of 4-H since the third grade.

If she does not become Princess Kay, she'll also spend four more days there as a finalist, helping to promote the dairy industry.

She is tentatively scheduled to have her likeness carved in a 30-pound block of butter on August 30th. Of course, if she is crowned Princess Kay, then that will happen on day one of the fair. She'll get to take it home with her after the fair, which she says will go in the freezer next to her mom's butter head from when she was a dairy finalist about 30 years ago.

After the fair, Klaphake will return to the University of St. Thomas, where she is a sophomore pre-med biology student.

My ultimate goal is to work in family medicine, preferably in a rural clinic, which would be a great opportunity to give back to the dairy community.

She says she's excited about the prospect of attending the new medical school in St. Cloud, which has a focus on training doctors for rural areas.

This year’s finalists include:

• Natalie Clemenson; Zumbrota; daughter of Tiffany and Brian Clemenson; representing Goodhue County

• Monica Evers; Kellogg; daughter of Tammy and Jerry Evers; representing Wabasha County

• Paige Frenchick; Manannah; daughter of Melissa Tessmer and Josh Frenchick; representing Meeker County

• Nicole Hauschildt; Zumbro Falls; daughter of Stephanie and Chad Domke; representing Wabasha County

• Alexis Hoefs; New Prague; daughter of Lisa and James Hoefs; representing Le Sueur County

• April Klaphake; Sauk Centre; daughter of Jennifer and Mark Klaphake; representing Stearns County

• Heidi Montag; Sauk Rapids; daughter of Christa and Brian Montag; representing Benton County

• Lauren Steffl; Sleepy Eye; daughter of Leah Sandbo and Tim Steffl; representing Brown County

• Malorie Thorson; Waverly; daughter of Colette and Andrew Thorson; representing Wright County

• Haylie Wielenberg; Long Prairie; daughter of Sarah Malana and Mike Wielenberg; representing Todd County