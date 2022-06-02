Prince Mural Unveiling Thursday Night in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- The official unveiling of the new very large mural of Prince in downtown Minneapolis will take place Thursday night.

The Purple Block Party and Mural unveiling in lights are free and open to the public.

The event starts at 7:00 p.m. with a purple light show at 9:00 p.m. in downtown Minneapolis at Ramp A.

The unveiling is part of the annual event celebrating the life and legacy of the late musician at Prince's Paisley Park estate.

Highlights of the event include a launch party featuring the unveiling of a

brand new Prince mural; concerts with performers including BrownMark, Mazarati,

and The New Power Generation; and Q&A's with artists who worked closely with

Prince, including his former wife Mayte Garcia, longtime photographer Randee St.

Nicholas and collaborator and 'Purple Rain' co-star Jill Jones *

The event is designed to reflect the spirit of the 'Prince: A Celebration' event hosted by

Prince at Paisley Park in 2000.