Pride in the Park Wraps Up 15th Annual Pride Week [PHOTOS]
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The 15th Annual St. Cloud Pride week wrapped up on Sunday with Pride in the Park at Lake George. The event had about 100 vendors, live music, food, games, and the Tri-County Humane Society's Puppy Parade.
The Puppy Parade featured around 50 dogs and winning K9s were chosen in three categories:
"Most Colorful, Most Pride we pick that white dog right there with the colorful tail (cheering)."
The Most Pride winner was Delilah with a rainbow outfit and tail. Julia took home the prize for Most Original with her highway outfit complete with Kris Lindahl Billboards, and Dewey won the Crowd's Choice or Fan Favorite with his Cowboy Outfit.
Pride Week featured a wide array of activities last week from Sunday, September 15th, through Sunday, September 22nd.
