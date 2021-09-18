Annual Pride Event Fills St. Cloud’s Eastman Park [PHOTOS]

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesotans packed Eastman Park this weekend to celebrate peace, love, and diversity in the St. Cloud area.

St. Cloud Pride Week continued with Pride in the Park from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday. The annual family-friendly event included a variety of local businesses and organizations, food vendors, games, and live music.

There was also a puppy parade to raise money for the Tri-County Humane Society with prizes for the best-dressed dogs.

The festivities continue Saturday night with the annual 21+ drag show at the River’s Edge Convention Center and the pride after-party at the Red Carpet.

St. Cloud Pride 2021 concludes on Sunday with the second annual pride parade in downtown St. Cloud at 2:00 p.m. The route runs along West St. Germain Street from 4th Avenue South to 9th Avenue North, where it turns right and continues to another block to 1st Street North.

St. Cloud Pride was founded in 2010 and works to raise awareness about homophobia and transphobia, as well as provide education, resources, and support for members of the LGBT+ and greater St. Cloud communities.

