1. Bloody Mary Festival

Love a good Bloody Mary? Be sure to mark your calendar for this festival coming to St. Cloud in September. Polished Pineapple Events is hosting the Central MN Bloody Mary Fest at Dick Putz Field at the MAC on September 24th, 2022. Get more details here.

2. Little Falls Arts & Craft Fair

Happening the weekend of September 10th & 11th, the Little Falls Arts and Crafts Fair is one of the biggest and best in the state. It draws a crowd of over 100,000 shoppers to the streets of Little Falls, and I never miss it. Get more details here.

3. Haunted Attractions Opening

Haunted attractions are usually associated with October more than September, but thanks to the calendar layout this year, a lot of opening weekends start on September 30th this year. Check out details on Molitor's Haunted Acres here, and other haunted options here.

4. Cloud Coffee Festival

The first ever Cloud Coffee Festival on September 24th will bring together a bunch of coffee shops around central Minnesota, all in one place for one morning only. If you're a coffee lover, make plans to be there. Check out more details here.

5. Get Tattooed for a Good Cause

Get some fresh ink in St. Cloud and help a good cause in the process with Fresh Skin Tattoos in Downtown. Fresh Skin is hosting "Get Tattooed for a Cause" on Saturday September 17th starting at 10 AM. The local charities that are benefiting from this event include INDY Foundation, Beautiful Minds, and Mike Mills. Get more details here.

6. Eli Young Band in Osakis

The Eli Young Band has been announced as the headliner for Taste of Osakis on September 10th. Tickets range in price from $25-$75 and can be purchased here.

7. Miller Food Truck Festival

Happening Saturday, September 10th, there will be over 30 food trucks on site at Miller Auto Plaza, along with a DJ, activities, bounce house for the kids and more. Get more details on the Miller Food Truck Festival here.

8. St. Cloud Pride

Most Pride celebrations happen in June, but in St. Cloud, it happens in mid-September. This year's Pride celebrations include walks, trivia, burlesque, and drag shows, a youth dance party, a puppy parade, and more. See the St. Cloud Pride week calendar here.

9. Oktoberfest Celebrations

There are numerous Oktoberfest celebrations happening around the area, and some have started already. Here is a handy guide to all the Oktoberfest celebrations around the St. Cloud area.

10. 13th Annual Testicle Festival in Ronneby

The 13th Annual Testicle Festival is an all-day event on Saturday, September 17th at GoodFella's featuring live music and tournaments, and of course deep-fried testicles available for those adventurous eaters. (There is also a limited menu for those with a more refined palette.) Check out details here.

