Hold the line and bless the rains, Toto is returning to Minnesota next Spring!

Another classic rock tour is making a stop at Mystic Lake Casino! Toto - with hits like "Hold The Line", "Africa", and "Rosanna" - brings their Dogz of Oz Tour to Prior Lake on Sunday, April 14th.

From the Mystic Lake press release: "Over the past decade, TOTO has had a major renaissance in popularity. They have reached over 3.4 billion Spotify streams, a milestone that few bands at this point in their careers could achieve. The total plays of the band’s collected works across all platforms are now approaching five billion. Amongst the most listened-to songs, “Africa” accounts for over one billion Spotify streams alone. The song was recertified 8X Platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Individually and collectively, the band’s family tree can be heard on an astonishing 5,000 albums that together amass a sales history of half a billion albums. With numerous Grammy nominations, they are one of the few ‘70s bands that have endured changing trends and styles while continuing to remain relevant."

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 17th at 10am on Ticketmaster and start at just $49!

Make it a weekend of rock & blues at Mystic Lake, since the Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will be there the night before Toto (Saturday, April 13th).

