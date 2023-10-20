Central MN Music Lovers Rejoice! A New Outdoor Venue Is Coming

Having more choices is always a good thing. So knowing that your choice of where to see some of your favorite musical artists just got bigger is exciting. There is a new venue coming to Shakopee and their plans are to bring about 40 shows a year to the venue.

So, if you love the outdoor music scene every summer in Minnesota you're going to love this news from Canterbury Park in Shakopee. They are currently working on a new 19,000 seat outdoor venue that will be a part of a $400 Million entertainment district.

It was about 5 months ago that WCCO - CBS Minnesota reported on the purchase of the land and some of the plans in the works for that land that includes the new venue. The renderings of the venue look impressive for sure.

YouTube via WCCO-CBS Minnesota YouTube via WCCO-CBS Minnesota loading...

There was a ceremonial groundbreaking held this past Tuesday and work near Canterbury racetrack has been underway since July. The opening of the new amphitheater is not far away either. They expect to have their first concert in spring of 2025.

YouTube via WCCO-CBS Minnesota YouTube via WCCO-CBS Minnesota loading...

According to a report from the StarTribune this is all part of an even bigger footprint. Already there are new homes, restaurants and a brewery. And there are plans for a preschool as well.

They seem to be wasting no time on the construction of this venue so all there is to do now is to sit tight and wait to hear what the first act will be at this new amphitheater will be.

