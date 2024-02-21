Five Awesome Minnesota Events We’re Looking Forward To in May

We've already been blessed (or as future generations might put it: forewarned) with ridiculously warm weather this year, but it's not too early to plan ahead for the Minnesota months where it's supposed to be warm.

There's lots to look forward to in Minnesota this May, and not just Cinco de Mayo.

#1: Circus Extravaganza Comes to the College of St Benedict (May 2nd-4th)

Juggling, dance, dazzling acrobatics, and more! The fun's been choreographed by David DeBlieck, College of St Benedict & St John's College students, as well as visiting guest artists Cade Holmseth and Luverne Seifert. Tickets are just $5/each for kids and students, and $10/each for adults (plus a $2 fee per ticket).

#2: Rumours and Dreams: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute (May 4th)

Outstanding singer-songwriter Pamela McNeill brings her incredible tribute to Fleetwood Mac to the Paramount Center for the Arts. McNeill will perform as Stevie Nicks, local legend Jeff Engholm (Collective Unconscious, Blimp) will perform as Lindsay Buckingham, and Minnesota Music Hall of Famer Mary Jane Alm will perform as Christine McVie. Get tickets while you can here.

#3: May the Fourth Roller Derby in a Galaxy Not Far Away (May 4th)

It's a busy night in the St Cloud area. If Fleetwood Mac isn't your jam, perhaps violent roller skating is? Saint Cloud Area Roller Derby (SCAR) presents a Star Wars-themed evening of the most epic battle on wheels. Get your tickets here.

#4: Komen Minnesota Race for the Cure (May 11th)

The 5K Run or Walk and 1 Mile Walk returns to Viking Lakes in Eagan, with proceeds benefiting the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Register or donate here.

#5: Concerts!

Major act concerts in May feature Judas Priest at The Armory (May 2nd), actor/comedian/male gigalo Rob Schneider at Mystic Lake Casino (May 17th), Marshall Tucker Band & Jefferson Starship at Mystic Lake Casino (May 19th), and Chicago at Black Bear Casino (May 31st).

Always keep up-to-date on upcoming concerts with the Loon Concert Calendar.

