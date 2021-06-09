St. Cloud Area Community Celebrating June Pride Month

ST. CLOUD -- From pride signs in storefront windows like at the Paramount Theater to rainbow flights of ice cream at Jupiter Moon, a number of businesses in the St. Cloud metro area are celebrating June Pride month.

Mandy Spiczka is a member of the St. Cloud Pride Board. She says they have signs available to anyone who wants to join in the celebration.

We as an organization have made some Pride flag signs and we've been getting those out there into the community to both individuals and businesses. They've been putting them up in their yards and windows. It's just so great to see that around town. We feel just really excited about all the energy that's out there in the community supporting Pride right now.

Spiczka says they've also organized a few events this month including on Saturday, June 19th a QueerConnect picnic at the Sauk Rapids Municipal Park from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. And that Saturday night the Skatin' Place has a Pride night from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. QueerConnect will be regular monthly community events.

Spiczka says they regularly hear from people looking to get together.

People just asking, "how can I connect with others?", "I'm really looking to get involved in the community!" So, we want to provide that, as well as one of our missions is education. We've been wanting to do more educational events year-round such as panel discussions where people can come and learn about the LGBTQ community.

Spiczka says you can watch their Facebook Page or their events calendar on their website for future QueerConnect events.

On Monday one of the pair of dancers - Kim Miller Swenson and Scarlette Revolver - in the Dancing with our Stars fundraiser is dancing in support of the St. Cloud Pride organization.

St. Cloud Pride will hold its 11th annual Pride celebration coming up during the 3rd week in September which will include Pride in the Park, a drag show, and a parade.

Get our free mobile app