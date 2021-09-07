St. Cloud Pride Week Includes Full List of Events, Activities

ST. CLOUD -- Next week is Pride Week in St. Cloud with a full schedule of events planned around town.

Spokeswoman Mandy Spiczka says they invite community members to show their pride colors all week long outside their homes and businesses.

Sometimes we have local businesses who will run specials like they'll create a Pride cookie or something that fits with the theme. We just love to see those colors around town and post about it on social media just to get people excited about Pride week in St. Cloud.

Events throughout the week include a Pride Skate at the Skatin' Place, and Pride Trivia at Beaver Island Brewing.

The signature event is Pride in the Park next Saturday, September 18th which includes a puppy parade at 11:00 a.m.

There's a costume contest with a few different categories for the puppies to enter in. We have lots of organizations and businesses and food vendors who are excited to gather in the park and show people a good time.

Spiczka says they also have musical performances planned throughout the afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

There is also a drag show at the River's Edge Convention Center that Saturday night starting at 8:00 p.m.

On Sunday, September 19th there is a Pride parade in downtown St. Cloud starting at 2:00 p.m.

See Every WE Fest Headliner SInce 2000