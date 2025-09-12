ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Next week is St. Cloud Pride week, and organizers are encouraging you to display your support for the LGBTQ+ community by displaying pride flags and/or signs outside your home or business.

They have events planned each day of the week, with the big Pride in the Park at Lake George on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON loading...

Spokeswoman Angel Hight says, now in its 16th year, St. Cloud Pride continues to grow.

We have continued to grow, and I would say we are probably the third-largest Pride festival in Minnesota. We have about 140 vendors for Pride in the Park this year.

On Saturday night, the Pride Showcase is at the River's Edge Convention Center starting at 8:00 p.m., followed by a Pride After Party at Arroy Thai and Filipino.

Get our free mobile app

Hight says, as the LGBTQ+ community continues to grow, they want to make sure they create opportunities for people to make connections.

We want people to know who is in the community that is safe that they can go to. And, opportunities to meet new people. If you've just moved here within the last year, you are looking for that connection. We find it extremely important to provide safe events for people to come.

Events have been planned at a coffee shop in Sartell, the Whitney Senior Center, a brewery, St. Cloud State University, a Sartell church, and other locations.

St. Cloud Pride Week Events 2025

Show Your Colors St. Cloud: Starting, September 16th. Display your support for the LGBTQ+ community by displaying pride flags and/or signs outside your home and business.

Chosen/Bonus Family Photo Sessions – The Studio: Sunday, September 14th, 1p-3p. Not all family is blood, and those bonds deserve to be recognized loudly and proudly. Email straylightcreativemn@gmail.com to book.

Adult QueerConnect – Korppi Coffee + Bakeshop: Monday, September 15th, 5p-7p. Come socialize at with us!

Pride & Peace Walk – Great River Regional Library: Tuesday, September 16th, 5:30p. Local faith leaders to rally for LGBTQ+ peace.

Bohemian Rhapsody Movie Screening – Whitney Senior Center: Wednesday, September 17th, 2:30p. Join us for a fabulous afternoon celebrating St. Cloud Pride Week with a special screening of Bohemian Rhapsody

Pride Trivia – Beaver Island Brewing: Thursday, September 18th, 6:30p. Join us for pride-themed trivia.

Youth Pride Dance Party – SCSU Atwood Memorial Center: Friday, September 19th, 5p-7p. A dance party for middle and high school youth!

Youth Dance Tickets (Free)

SCSU Drag Show – SCSU Atwood Memorial Center: Friday, September 19th, 7:30p. Come see the SCSU Drag Troupe Perform!

Mindfulness Triathlon – Lake George: Saturday, September 20th, 9a. Kick off our Pride in the Park celebration with some self-care and community building! Free! Book your spot here!!

St. Cloud Pride in the Park – Lake George: Saturday, September 20th, 11a – 4p. Join us for our pride in the park gathering! Vendors Register here!!

Puppy Parade – Lake George: Saturday, September 20th, 12p. Enter your dog in our Puppy Parade. Prizes for the best costume. Donations go to Tri County Humane Society. Categories: Show your Pride, Most Original, and Crowd Favorite. Pre-Register Here or visit the Tri-County Humane Society Booth prior to 11:45a.

Pride Showcase – River’s Edge Convention Center: Saturday, September 20th, Doors 7:30p, Show 8:00p. Drag, Burlesque, and more!!

Pride After Party – Arroy Thai & Filipino: Saturday, September 20th, 10p – 1a, 21+. We are turning Arroy into a Queer Bar for the night! Party the night away with us! Included with your Pride Showcase ticket or $5 at the door or here!!

Borealis Concert – First United Church Sartell: Sunday, September 21st, 3p, Enjoy a concert by Borealis (Group of Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus). There will be a free will offering to be split 50/50 between Twin Cities Gay Men’s Chorus and St. Cloud Pride.