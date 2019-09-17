St. Cloud Pride Celebrates 10th Anniversary this Year

ST. CLOUD -- This is the 10th annual Pride week in St. Cloud. Several new events have been planned with activities happening Tuesday through Sunday.

Tuesday's event

Black Light Adventures from 5:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday's events

A peace walk and a 'dismantling hate crimes" panel. It starts at 4:30 p.m. with the panel at 6:00 p.m.

Thursday's events

Trivia at Milk & Honey Ciders from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

Burlesque Show starting at 10:00 p.m. at the Red Carpet

Friday's event

Comedy Show from 8:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. at Benton Station

Saturday's events

Yoga at 10:00 a.m.

Pride in the Park is on Saturday at Lake George running from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Organizer Prudy Gerads says this is going to be their largest showing ever at the park.

We had a record of 83 sponsors previously and we're currently at 112, so we're way up this year. We also started utilizing the sunroom at the park with an art display.

The annual drag show is on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. at the River's Edge Convention Center for folks 21 years old and over, there's also an under 21 drag show at SCSU.

An after-party starts at 11:00 p.m. at the Red Carpet

Sunday's events

A Bootcamp with Rejuv Fitness starts at 10:00 a.m.

St. Cloud's first-ever Pride Parade will be at 2:00 p.m. starting at the library and going west down West St. Germain Street.