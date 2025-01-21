Wind Chills Dangerously Low, Dress for the Elements

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Before venturing outdoors, be sure to dress appropriately for the elements.

Frostbite can develop in just 10 minutes.

So pay attention to those warning signs. If you're starting to get red, tingly, and painful in your extremities, especially where we usually notice at first hands and feet -- it's time time to get inside, start drinking warm fluids, and warming your bodies back up.

Jason McDonald with CentraCare says it's important to dress in layers and make sure you're wearing proper winter gear.

If we're not wearing proper outdoor clothing and when it's that cold out, that little light pair of knit mittens or gloves isn't enough for air to push through. So we want gloves that have like a Thinsulate material in it and have some nylon exterior, something that kind of breaks the wind.

McDonald says to avoid being outside during these dangerously cold temperatures, but if you do go out, look for symptoms of cold stress like reddening of the skin, a tingling feeling in your hands or feet, and pain.

These are the early stages of when frostbite starts to set in.

You should see a doctor if you start to experience swelling or blisters.