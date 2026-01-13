Back injuries are common and become more common as we age. That according to Physician's Assistant Terrence Keller from Rejuv Medical. The topic of this week's Health Matters focused on back injuries and prevention.

Common Back Injuries

Keller says lower back injuries tend to be the most common but they see all types of back injuries at Rejuv. He says low back pain is likely to hit some people at some point in their lives at a rate of approximately 70%. Keller says after age 45 the chances of experiencing back pain increases.

Posture

Keller says lower back injuries are more common due to many people's posture problems. He says many work a job where we are sitting for long periods of time. That can put strain on lower back. He says pregnancy, obesity, and bad chairs chairs can also be contributing factors. When a person sits for a long period of time, Keller says we have a flexion of the hips and lengthening of the hamstrings. He explains this can lead to muscle imbalance.

Other Risk Factors

Other risk factors for back problems can include falls on the ice, and shoveling. Keller says types of traumas can lead to worse problems later on in life. He has this suggestion when it comes to shoveling: Lower your center of gravity, lift up with your legs as opposed to lifting with your spine.

Managing Pain

Those who suffer from acute back pain can need back relief. Keller says steroids can be used but he cautions that that comes with some risks. Another way to help manage back pain is it to get the patient to a healthy weight. Keller says being overweight causes unnecessary to the lower spine. He suggests exercises that put some but not too much stress on the back to improve strength along the lumbar spine.

