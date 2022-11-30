Prep Wrestling Rankings – November 30th, 2022

1390 GRANITE CITY SPORTS 2022-2023 WRESTLING PREVIEW

FIRST STATE RANKINGS 2022-2023

(Weekly Column Throughout The Season)

We will include from the Central Lakes Conference: Sartell Sabres, Sauk Rapids Storm, St. Cloud Tech Crush and Rocori Spartans. From the Granite Ridge Conference: Albany Huskies, Foley Falcons and Little Falls Flyers and the Becker Bulldogs from the Mississippi 8 Conference and Annandale/Maple Lake Lightning from the Wright County Conference. From the Central Minnesota Conference the Belgrade-Brooten Elrosa Jaguars, Eden Valley Watkins Eagles, Kimball Area Cubs, Holdingford Huskers, Paynesville Bulldogs and Royalton/Upsala Royals.

Will bring you the individual results of the duals and Individual tournaments of all sixteen teams. Also the list of upcoming of events, current state ratings and conference standings. You can get more of your wrestling news and results at my BLOG SITE: MEDIA CENTRAL MINNESOTA MAT RATS By Roger Mischke listed under resources in the Guillotine for more on Section and Conference previews and Bi-weekly columns thru out the season.

CLASS A

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS #2

Will Gorecki (5/145 lbs), Sawyer Simmons (6/152), Bryce Holm (4/220),

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGAURS #4

Ryan Jensen (3/138 lbs), Maximus Hanson (1/ 170 lbs), Carson Gilbert (4/195

lbs), Ethan Spanier (5/220 lbs)

KIMBALL AREA CUBS #6

Mark Schiefelbein (10/126 lbs), Gavin Winter (2/145 lbs), Logan Kueske

10/152 lbs), Hank Meyer (7/170 lbs), Hayden Rosenow (3/220 lbs)

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS #10

Wyatt Novitzki (2/113 lbs), Masyn Patrick (4/132 lbs), William Pilarski (7/

152), Drew Lange (6/160 lbs)

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

Peyton Hemmesch (8/182 lbs), Spencer Eisenbraun (9/285 lbs)

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

Isaac Ortiz (10/160 lbs), Sonnie DeHeer (10/195 lbs)

CLASS AA

BECKER BULLDOGS (#2)

Landen Kujawa (2/132 lbs),Tyson Ricker (8/170 lbs), Adam

Jurek (6/160 lbs), Dylan Weber (8/182 lbs), Dylan Kolby (6/220 lbs), Bennet Kujawa (6/106 lbs), Kaden Nicolas (2/126 lbs)

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING (#9)

Cassen Bruns (9/106 lbs), Noah Gindele (5/132 lbs), Mitchell Koss (4/145

lbs)

FOLEY FALCONS

Cyler Ruhoff (8/120 lbs), Cole Rudnitski (7/152 lbs)

ROCORI SPARTANS

Grady Minnerath (4/285 lbs)

SAUK RAPIDS/RICE STORM

Vance Barz (7/126 lbs)

CLASS AAA

ST. CLOUD TECH CRUSH (LEAN AND MEAN)

Sutton Kenning (9/195 lbs), Tucker Hugg (3/285 lbs), Jaxon Kenning

(10/152/lbs)