Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 7th
The Cathedral boys' hockey team picked up a huge win Tuesday night at Andover. The Crusaders (ranked #6 in Class A) topped the Huskies (ranked #3 in Class AA) 2-1.
Blake Perbix scored a shorthanded goal for Cathedral in the second period to tie the game at one, with Ethan Cumming scoring the game-winning goal at 10:48 of the third period. Grant Martin made 33 saves in net for CHS.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Hockey
Princeton 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3
River Lakes 1, Little Falls 0
-Tanner Stanley goal, Drew Tangen SO for River Lakes
Alexandria 3, Sartell 1
-Micheal Webster G for Sartell
Girls Hockey
Alexandria 5, Storm N Sabres 2
-Anna Orth and Kelly Carriere Goals for SSR
River Lakes 6, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 4
Boys Basketball
Pequot Lakes 74, Cathedral 67
-Jake Meyer 26 points for CHS
Delano 71, Apollo 56
Girls Basketball
Alexandria 56, Sartell 44
Sauk Rapids-Rice 55, Apollo 45
Fergus Falls 73, Tech 43
Cathedral 61, Foley 57