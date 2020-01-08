Prep Sports Scoreboard- Tuesday, January 7th

The Cathedral boys' hockey team picked up a huge win Tuesday night at Andover. The Crusaders (ranked #6 in Class A) topped the Huskies (ranked #3 in Class AA) 2-1.

Blake Perbix scored a shorthanded goal for Cathedral in the second period to tie the game at one, with Ethan Cumming scoring the game-winning goal at 10:48 of the third period. Grant Martin made 33 saves in net for CHS.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Hockey

Princeton 4, Sauk Rapids-Rice 3

River Lakes 1, Little Falls 0

-Tanner Stanley goal, Drew Tangen SO for River Lakes

Alexandria 3, Sartell 1

-Micheal Webster G for Sartell

Girls Hockey

Alexandria 5, Storm N Sabres 2

-Anna Orth and Kelly Carriere Goals for SSR

River Lakes 6, Princeton/Big Lake/Becker 4

Boys Basketball

Pequot Lakes 74, Cathedral 67

-Jake Meyer 26 points for CHS

Delano 71, Apollo 56

Girls Basketball

Alexandria 56, Sartell 44

Sauk Rapids-Rice 55, Apollo 45

Fergus Falls 73, Tech 43

Cathedral 61, Foley 57