Woman Hurt in Todd County Crash
STAPLES (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Todd County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Thursday just after 8:30 a.m.
One vehicle was going east on Highway 10 turning north on County Road 82, while the second vehicle was going west on Highway 10 when they collided.
Ninety-year-old Irene Lee of Staples had non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Packo of Evansville was not hurt.
