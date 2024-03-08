Woman Hurt in Todd County Crash

STAPLES (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened Thursday just after 8:30 a.m.

One vehicle was going east on Highway 10 turning north on County Road 82, while the second vehicle was going west on Highway 10 when they collided.

Ninety-year-old Irene Lee of Staples had non-life-threatening injuries. Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Packo of Evansville was not hurt.

