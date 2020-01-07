Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 7th

PHOTO: courtesy Joel Baumgarten

The River Lakes boys hockey team will face a tough test when they travel to Little Falls Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15.

The Stars check in with a solid 7-4-1 record on the season and have won back-to-back games heading into tonight's matchup with the Flyers. Little Falls is on a five game winning streak that has boosted its record to 12-2-1.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball
Cathedral @ Pequot Lakes 5:45
Apollo @ Delano
Rocori @ Zimmerman

Girls Basketball
Alexandria @ Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo
Fergus Falls @ Tech
Foley @ Cathedral

Boys Hockey
Alexandria @ Sartell
Princeton @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral @ Andover

Girls Hockey
River Lakes @ Princeton
Storm N Sabres @ Alexandria

Categories: high school sports, Sports, St. Cloud Tech Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top