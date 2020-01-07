Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 7th

The River Lakes boys hockey team will face a tough test when they travel to Little Falls Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15.

The Stars check in with a solid 7-4-1 record on the season and have won back-to-back games heading into tonight's matchup with the Flyers. Little Falls is on a five game winning streak that has boosted its record to 12-2-1.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Basketball

Cathedral @ Pequot Lakes 5:45

Apollo @ Delano

Rocori @ Zimmerman

Girls Basketball

Alexandria @ Sartell

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo

Fergus Falls @ Tech

Foley @ Cathedral

Boys Hockey

Alexandria @ Sartell

Princeton @ Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cathedral @ Andover

Girls Hockey

River Lakes @ Princeton

Storm N Sabres @ Alexandria