Prep Sports Schedule- Tuesday, January 7th
The River Lakes boys hockey team will face a tough test when they travel to Little Falls Tuesday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:15.
The Stars check in with a solid 7-4-1 record on the season and have won back-to-back games heading into tonight's matchup with the Flyers. Little Falls is on a five game winning streak that has boosted its record to 12-2-1.
ELSEWHERE:
Boys Basketball
Cathedral @ Pequot Lakes 5:45
Apollo @ Delano
Rocori @ Zimmerman
Girls Basketball
Alexandria @ Sartell
Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Apollo
Fergus Falls @ Tech
Foley @ Cathedral
Boys Hockey
Alexandria @ Sartell
Princeton @ Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral @ Andover
Girls Hockey
River Lakes @ Princeton
Storm N Sabres @ Alexandria