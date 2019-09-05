Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, September 5th

The Apollo Eagles will travel to the Twin Cities for a volleyball match with Minneapolis Edison Thursday night. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m.

The Eagles are 1-2 on the season, while the Tommies check in at 2-1.

ELSEWHERE:

Boys Soccer

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Rocori 5:30 PM

Sartell @ Brainerd 7 PM

Apollo @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

Alexandria @ Tech 7 PM

Little Falls @ Cathedral 7 PM

Girls Soccer

Rocori @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Cathedral @ Little Falls 5:30 PM

Fergus Falls @ Apollo 7 PM

Volleyball (7 pm Start Times)

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Brainerd

Tech @ Fergus Falls

Apollo @ Edison

Willmar @ Rocori

Alexandria @ Sartell

Mora @ Cathedral