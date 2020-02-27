Prep Sports Schedule- Thursday, February 27th

One boys hockey team remains in the hunt for the state tournament, while the girls basketball postseason gets underway Thursday in a big night for local sports.

The Cathedral hockey team will look to advance to the state tournament when they take on Alexandria Thursday night at the MAC (7 pm, WJON). The Crusaders (22-3-1) beat Alexandria (19-8) 5-1 in their only regular season meeting on January 27th.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

8AAA

Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Sartell 6 PM

Apollo @ Bemidji 6 PM

Tech @ Detroit Lakes 7 PM

5AAA

Rocori @ Monticello 7 PM

6AA

Cathedral @ Melrose 7 PM