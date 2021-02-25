Prep Sports Schedule – Thursday, February 25th

With five boys basketball games and three girls and boys hockey games on the schedule, Thursday will be a busy night for high school sports in the area. Here's a look at the matchups.

The Apollo Eagles boys basketball team will play at Brainerd Thursday night in a Central Lakes Conference battle. The Eagles lost to the Warriors in a high-scoring affair on January 19th.

Apollo is 5-8 so far this season and currently looking to snap a two-game losing skid. Brainerd is in second place in the CLC with a 10-2 overall record.

The Sartell Sabres will host Bemidji at Sartell High School. The Sabres are 6-6 this season, while the Lumberjacks check in at 3-7.

Sartell beat Bemidji 76-55 on January 19th.

Sauk Rapids-Rice will play at Willmar Thursday night. The Storm are 7-4 this season and lost to the Cardinals on January 19th, while the Cardinals check in at 5-6.

The Rocori Spartans will head to St. Cloud Thursday night for a rematch with the Tech Tigers. Rocori won the first meeting 74-51 in Cold Spring.

The Tigers are 3-8 this season but have won back-to-back games heading into Thursday's matchup. Rocori is riding a three-game winning streak into Thursday and currently sits at 4-8.

Finally, the Cathedral Crusaders are at Zimmerman Thursday for a Granite Ridge Conference showdown with the Thunder. Zimmerman is winless so far this season at 0-11, but battled Becker to overtime last time out.

Cathedral is 2-9 so far this season including a 76-71 win over Zimmerman on January 25th.

ELSEWHERE:

BHKY- Sauk Rapids-Rice @ Monticello

BHKY- Sartell @ Fergus Falls

BHKY- Brainerd @ St. Cloud (MAC)

GHKY- St. Cloud @ Hutchinson

GHKY- Alexandria @ Storm N Sabres (Bernick's)

GHKY- Little Falls/Brainerd @ River Lakes